Woman gets asset as gift from ‘land-grabber’ grandmom, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch police arrested a woman in connection with a land-grabbing case. The arrested woman’s grandmother had allegedly grabbed a piece of land worth `10 crore from a private trust in the care of the Madras High Court using fake documents.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Regilashree (40) of Kolathur. The police said Mariammal, the grandmother of the accused, had allegedly grabbed land using fake documents in 2008. The woman had given land measuring 20 grounds to her granddaughter Regilashree and land measuring 20 grounds to her daughter Nagalakshmi. The land belonged to the C Kandaswamy Naidu Trust. 

While the complaint was lodged by the Administrator General and Official Trustee of the Tamil Nadu Government in 2022, a case was registered in January this year. After an inquiry by the Anti Land Grabbing Cell, the woman was arrested. She was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

The C Kandaswamy Naidu Trust managed by the Madras High Court was handed over to the court as per the will of the owner of the land and other properties. The will was dated July 21, 1948, and it came under the court’s management sometime after October 1948. The properties were handled by ‘The Official Trustee of Tamil Nadu.’

