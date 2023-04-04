Home Cities Chennai

Woman lawyer harassed by RPF personnel

When the duo raised an alarm, passersby rushed to their aid. Tambaram city police rushed to the spot and pacified the couple. 

Published: 04th April 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An SI attached to Tambaram Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly sexually harassed a woman lawyer near Tambaram railway station on Sunday night. A police source said to escape punishment, the man allegedly tried to die by suicide. 

According to the source, the SI who was in an inebriated state had allegedly sexually harassed the woman. When the woman’s husband, also a lawyer, tried to confront him, he allegedly attacked the man. When the duo raised an alarm, passersby rushed to their aid. Tambaram city police rushed to the spot and pacified the couple. 

On Monday morning, fearing police action, the SI allegedly tried to die by suicide. Later in the day, both parties agreed to a compromise and so no case was registered. A senior police officer confirmed that no case was registered hence no action was taken against the RPF policeman.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tambaram Railway Protection Force sexually harassed suicide
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp