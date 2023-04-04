Woman lawyer harassed by RPF personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An SI attached to Tambaram Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly sexually harassed a woman lawyer near Tambaram railway station on Sunday night. A police source said to escape punishment, the man allegedly tried to die by suicide.

According to the source, the SI who was in an inebriated state had allegedly sexually harassed the woman. When the woman’s husband, also a lawyer, tried to confront him, he allegedly attacked the man. When the duo raised an alarm, passersby rushed to their aid. Tambaram city police rushed to the spot and pacified the couple.

On Monday morning, fearing police action, the SI allegedly tried to die by suicide. Later in the day, both parties agreed to a compromise and so no case was registered. A senior police officer confirmed that no case was registered hence no action was taken against the RPF policeman.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

