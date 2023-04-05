Apollo to sponsor ex-patient for World Transplant Games

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals will sponsor former patient and sportsperson, Sumeer Kumar, to the World Transplant Games in Australia this month in an effort to celebrate the heroism of transplant recipients.

The World Transplant Games is the world’s largest awareness event and sport and sponsoring platform for transplant communities. Sumeer Kumar is a professional sportsperson, who has excelled in cricket, badminton, and athletics. At the peak of his cricketing career, he was diagnosed with acute kidney failure, according to a press release.

He underwent multiple surgeries including open heart procedures at Apollo Hospitals. He also suffered a paralytic attack from a stroke. But with support from the hospital and as well as his determination and resilience, Sumeer overcame the odds and became an inspiration to the transplant community, the release added.

