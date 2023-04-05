Home Cities Chennai

Six sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment for defrauding bank of Rs 3 crore

The accused had availed Rs 3 crore loan from IDBI Bank by submitting false, forged and fabricated documents as collateral securities during 2009-10.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here has sentenced six promoters of a private firm, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on the firm, AGK Packers, and ordered the amount to be paid to IDBI Bank, City SME Centre, Saidapet.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R Girija Rani sentenced T Kumararaj, T Ashokan, V Anandan, R Ramachandran, T Manishankar and S Srinivasan to three years RI for each on charges that included criminal conspiracy, cheating, fabricating documents, and another two years each for the charges of forgery. All six men have been slapped with a cumulative fine of Rs 2.40 lakh for each count of charges. The accused had availed Rs 3 crore loan from IDBI Bank by submitting false, forged and fabricated documents as collateral securities during 2009-10.

The bank, incurring a loss of Rs 3.72 crore, complained to the CBI, which, subsequently registered a case against the company and its promoters.

