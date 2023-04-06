A piece of history strewn with facts  

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A stage play having an audio launch — the students of Shankarlal Sunderbai Shashun Jain Women College made this unique feat possible recently. Thanks to the efforts of the director of the play Dr Ranimanoharan, it was a spectacle to behold at the inauguration of Velpari.

Supported by Bharadwaj Srinivasan of Sri Annai Creations, adapted from the literary novel penned by Su Venkatesan, the play recounted the narrative of Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari, a king in his own right and a leader of the Velir genealogy. Dating back to the Sangam period, Pari was the head of one of the 14 tribal clans that ruled the Western Ghats from Goa to Kanniyakumari.

The authenticity of the novel could be seen by the fact that the author spent a considerable length of time in Piranmalai to gauge the impact from the tribals living over a length of time. The play focused on the sheer prowess of the king who ruled a mountainous terrain that the Cheras, Cholas and Pandiyas could not defeat despite their concerted efforts.

The all-girls play was staged at Mylapore Fine Arts Club

For the director, the difficult part was in bringing out the essence and impact of the Sangam literature which is the only string of our memories spanning over generations. Pari’s valour, kindness and the desire to be a tribal chieftain standing up to the might of the powerful trinity was so meticulously detailed.

Her imposing figure stood Shruthi in good stead, who played Pari. Determined is the character to protect nature. The conflict between nature and the man’s avarice to destroy was shown in a poignant way. Songs are well-placed to add lustre and much needed respite from the heaviness of the script. LED effects brought an aura of charm, particularly the snake dance which had a riveting effect.

Kavya as Kapilar, Poorani as Neelam and Uma as Pari’s beloved wife played their part unflinchingly. In an all-girls play (65 in total), they could shed their inhibition in the duet number, the piece-de-resistance of the two-hour magic. S Vedharajan (audio engineer, VISCOM department of the College) handled the music, graphic-LED designs. In the end, the assistant directors Sruthika, Swarnalatha, Kavya and Srilekha got the deserving acknowledgement from the director.

Writer Venkatesan was delighted to partake the joy of a play which he did not envisage to be on such a massive scale. “The all-round brilliance has left me speechless. I have strong reasons to look forward to the next play from the students. All credit to the director for sticking to the facts and conveying the message that it pays to protect the nature for the benefit of all concerned.”

Accepting all the accolades, Ranimanoharan said in her parting shot that the commitment of the girls was the clinching factor. “They are all amateurs but rallied as one to attend rehearsals after the college hour, day after day.”

