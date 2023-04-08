Home Cities Chennai

Crossing milestones and barriers

United Amateur Artistes’ flagship and most-staged play Ragasiyam Parama Ragasiyam was presented once again recently 

Published: 08th April 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Over a period of time, YG Mahendran has lost count of the times it has been staged and roughly put it in the 1,500-figure bracket.

Over a period of time, YG Mahendran has lost count of the times it has been staged and roughly put it in the 1,500-figure bracket.

By K V Vasudevan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is no trade secret that the flagship play of United Amateur Artistes Ragasiyam Parama Ragasiyam is still the most sought-after play in Chennai and across the globe. Viewing RPR at Sri Sankara Vidyashran School Auditorium under the auspices of Abbas Culturals and Roshini Fine Arts brought back memories of the time when the play was staged for the first time in April 1975. Over a period of time, YG Mahendran has lost count of the times it has been staged and roughly put it in the 1,500-figure bracket.

At the introduction, Mahendran said the year was a significant one, as, in September, he entered wedlock. “Both are going strong, the actor warmed up. My character Mahesh and Ganesh played by Suppini, have been inseparable since the inception,” he said.

Writer Venkat’s lines echoed strongly in the voices of the characters, A Manoharan essaying the Manjunath character, so effortlessly dished out by the father figure of Tamil theatre, YG Parthasarathy.
The play gains momentum from the word go. The casual chat between a businessman and a priest on the flight opens up all the windows. Sharing a secret to easing his guilt when the plane was in turmoil leads to unexpected happenings.

The twists and turns when the priest lands up in the house of Manjunath have all the trappings of a James Hadley Chase novel. Each character has guilt, only to be exposed at the turnaround of events. The priest too has a past, which is exposed in the well-entrenched finale. Spelling out that will not be a spoilsport with the play being enveloped by a repeat audience.

Playing a 25-year-old Mahesh is a walk in the ramp for the well-oiled Mahendran. With Suppini in company, Mahendran has a whale of a time, playing with the dialogues. Though set in the mid-70s, some liberties are taken in the prevalent political scenario.

The play was held at Sri Sankara Vidyashran School Auditorium under the auspices of Abbas Culturals and Roshini Fine Arts

The highlight of RPR was the way famed theatre actor ARS lent dignity to the character of Father Murphy. Filling in the shoes so effortlessly is Sureshwar, calm and composed. His restrained ways go a long way to help the guilt-ridden supportive characters to open their heart out.

Dapper Suppini had been the livewire, showing in ample measure why the ‘abbalam’ character is standing tall. He had been an admirable foil to UAA and no praise could be too high for the man of all seasons and for the right reasons.

As the sister-in-law of Mahesh, Madhuvanthi slips into her character with the ease of one who has seen it all from close quarters. Incidentally, Mahendran’s wife Sudha had performed that character, when the regular artiste got held up in the traffic.

That was the magic of YGP’s thinking in being prepared for any emergency. Shuffling the characters save for the awesome twosome has been the mantra. Only the chant has increased multi-fold. No one is complaining.

STEPPING INTO A SENIOR’S SHOES
The highlight of RPR was the way famed theatre actor ARS lent dignity to the character of Father Murphy. Filling in the shoes so effortlessly is Sureshwar, calm and composed. His restrained ways go a long way to help the guilt-ridden supportive characters to open their heart out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Amateur Artistes Ragasiyam Parama Ragasiyam YG Mahendran
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp