Delivery executive harasses woman, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old online store delivery executive for allegedly harassing a woman in Thoraipakkam on Wednesday. The woman had posted about her ordeal on social media and based on it, the accused was arrested. He was booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.

According to the police, on Wednesday, the woman’s flatmate had ordered items online. When the executive arrived to deliver the items, she had asked him to leave them on a chair by the door and leave, but he allegedly followed her to the kitchen.

The shocked woman again asked him to leave, but he did not do so and allegedly touched her inappropriately and asked for her phone number. The woman then contacted the customer care service of the store, who promised to take action but allegedly refused to give his phone number. They also allegedly told her not to post the incident online.

However, she did so and based on it, the city police contacted her and registered a case. The alleged accused was identified with help of CCTV footage in the apartment complex and was arrested. Further investigation is on.

