Two arrested for kidnapping man from Koyambedu and robbing him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men from Thuvakudi near Tiruchy were arrested by the CMBT police for kidnapping a trader when he was waiting for a cab at Koyambedu. They abandoned him on the road near Vandalur after snatching nine expensive mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh and a gold chain from him. The police said that a search is on to nab another man involved in the case.

The police identified the accused as A Ashrafudeen (38) of Thiruvarumbur and G Vasanthakumar (38) of Thuvakudi in Tiruchy. The police said that both of them worked as drivers. On Thursday morning, the victim Mohammad Affan had come to Koyambedu on a bus from Tiruchy and was heading to a shop in Triplicane to deliver a package containing mobile phones.

As he was waiting for a cab, he was kidnapped by the two in a car. They robbed the package containing mobile phones and his gold chain, and pushed him out of the car near Vandalur before speeding away.

Affan lodged a complaint at the CMBT police station. By analysing CCTV footage, the police identified the suspects and went to Tiruchy to nab the two. They were then brought to the city and after an inquiry, were remanded in judicial custody.

