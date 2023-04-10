New president on the Elite block 'Hyatt Regency'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Glam, glitz, and glitter filled the stage as the RYA Elite Cosmo Club entered their ‘10th glorious year’ with their newest president, Vikram Ghoda, taking charge at Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai. Themed after the breathless song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu entertainer RRR, the installation saw dances, ramp walks, and fireworks.

Signing off for the last time, 9th president Dinesh Kumar Darda — part of Team Nirvana — recalls receiving a call to represent the club and “I grew gradually step-by-step with all my friends. I also got my first stage presence with light and camera and never looked back.” He jokingly added that fellow elitians were scared to hand the mic over to him now. The hosts for the evening, Lalit and Bhuvana, discussed that the club was a hub for the city’s elite, who use it as a platform for networking and socialising.

As Dinesh handed over the mantle of Vikram, the latter said, “This family is getting into 10th year, and we declare this year as a celebration of 10 glorious years. The primary focus for Team Elevate is bringing the next generation into action by giving them leadership. We will follow our legacy and lay rooted in our religion. The club will walk into a year full of fun and celebrations,” adding that their motto for this year was rising to new heights.

Ashok Khabiya will take over as secretary, Swaroop Bagrecha as treasurer, Punit Bhandari as managing trustee, and Avinash Jain was installed for cultural. Meanwhile, Keerthy Kumar Vaid and Vinesh Sanklecha took over as vice presidents, Rajendra Ranka as joint secretary, Mohit Khicha for attendance and editorial, Parag Chowatia and Prashant Kanuga for entertainment, Aashish Nimani for greetings, Apurva Jain for HRD, Nardendar Chajjed for Kids Wing, Anik Kawrat for Ladies Wing, Abhishek Jain and Vikram Jain for sports, Nirmal Jain for a tour and Dinesh Kumar Darda for IPP.

The club and its activities

The RYA Cosmo Elite Club, which was established in 2014, has been a pioneer in the field of social service. The club’s equipment bank, which is a part of the RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, has been instrumental in lending equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, and oxygen concentrators to those in need. The club has been actively involved in various social service activities.

CHENNAI: Glam, glitz, and glitter filled the stage as the RYA Elite Cosmo Club entered their ‘10th glorious year’ with their newest president, Vikram Ghoda, taking charge at Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai. Themed after the breathless song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu entertainer RRR, the installation saw dances, ramp walks, and fireworks. Signing off for the last time, 9th president Dinesh Kumar Darda — part of Team Nirvana — recalls receiving a call to represent the club and “I grew gradually step-by-step with all my friends. I also got my first stage presence with light and camera and never looked back.” He jokingly added that fellow elitians were scared to hand the mic over to him now. The hosts for the evening, Lalit and Bhuvana, discussed that the club was a hub for the city’s elite, who use it as a platform for networking and socialising. As Dinesh handed over the mantle of Vikram, the latter said, “This family is getting into 10th year, and we declare this year as a celebration of 10 glorious years. The primary focus for Team Elevate is bringing the next generation into action by giving them leadership. We will follow our legacy and lay rooted in our religion. The club will walk into a year full of fun and celebrations,” adding that their motto for this year was rising to new heights. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ashok Khabiya will take over as secretary, Swaroop Bagrecha as treasurer, Punit Bhandari as managing trustee, and Avinash Jain was installed for cultural. Meanwhile, Keerthy Kumar Vaid and Vinesh Sanklecha took over as vice presidents, Rajendra Ranka as joint secretary, Mohit Khicha for attendance and editorial, Parag Chowatia and Prashant Kanuga for entertainment, Aashish Nimani for greetings, Apurva Jain for HRD, Nardendar Chajjed for Kids Wing, Anik Kawrat for Ladies Wing, Abhishek Jain and Vikram Jain for sports, Nirmal Jain for a tour and Dinesh Kumar Darda for IPP. The club and its activities The RYA Cosmo Elite Club, which was established in 2014, has been a pioneer in the field of social service. The club’s equipment bank, which is a part of the RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, has been instrumental in lending equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, and oxygen concentrators to those in need. The club has been actively involved in various social service activities.