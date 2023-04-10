The God who settles legal disputes

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Kanchipuram, the capital of the Pallava dynasty, is known for its numerous Siva and Vishnu temples and the famous Kamakshi Amman temple which is a Shakti Pitham. Some of these temples are very famous whereas many are known only to a few visiting this temple-town. One among the lesser-known shrines in Kanchipuram, though located in the heart of this place, is the Siva temple where the deity is worshipped as Vazhakaruthiswarar.

According to the Sthala Puranam (traditional story connected with this temple), this deity once settled a dispute between the devas (gods) and rishis (sages) by appearing directly before them. The Siva Lingam here is therefore worshipped as Vazhakaruthiswarar (Vazhaku in Tamil means ‘legal dispute’, and Vazhakaruthiswarar is the deity who settles legal disputes). God Vazhakaruthiswarar is hence ardently worshipped, especially on Mondays, by those who are embroiled in court cases.

The main entrance to this temple faces north with a small gopuram adorning it. A few steps lead down into the medium-sized prakaram (enclosure) where the dvajasthambam (flag-post) is seen. Straight ahead is a sanctum for Ganesha while to the right is situated the main shrine in which the Siva Linga is worshipped as Vazhakaruthiswarar, facing east. Nearby are the processional images (utsava-murti) and also the Nalvar (the three Nayanmars — Appar, Thirugnanasambandar and Sundaramurti Nayanar, along with the great Siva devotee Manikkavachakar).

Next to the central shrine, also facing east, is a small sanctum enshrining another Siva Linga called Parasharesvarar which is mentioned in the literary work called Kanchi Puranam, and closeby Dakshinamurti is also in worship. In the prakaram are worshipped Bhairava, Subramanya with Valli and Devasena, Ganesha, Navagrahas, Surya and Chandra. The temple tank, called Indra tirtham is located inside the temple premises.

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture

