Indian mythological video games have arrived

Anusha Ganapathi

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ah, video games and mythology — an established combination like dosai and chutney. God of War has had its day in the sun with its games drawing inspiration from Greek, and most recently Nordic mythology. Assassins’ Creed knew how to myth things up too, by incorporating legendary tales and equipment from historical eras across the world. I’ve often wondered at the tantalising absence of Indian mythology in video games.

Why not? It has it all — a tapestry of characters, gory descriptions of monsters and battles, and juicy gossip. At it’s best, it was represented in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but as a glorified DLC — an afterthought, like green tea in the menu of a coffee shop. And so, I remained hopeless, till Raji: An Ancient Epic released in 2020. It’s a shame that I forgot about it for 3 years. But now, the game has been given a second wind, with a release on iOS and Android via Netflix Games.

The game follows a young Raji, left alone in an empty town, her brother having been kidnapped by the evil Mahabalasura. A tiny frame, long hair braided into a pigtail, and her anklets jangling as she prances around the screen, I was surprised at her being able to carry a trident, let alone masterfully fight with it. While she travels across the city, various monsters spawn, stopping her from moving ahead. The combat reminds me of the older God of War games, since we view Raji’s journey through a fixed-camera perspective. The similarity does not stop there — the game also has collectible power- ups, numerous puzzles, and increasingly terrifying monsters as you go ahead.

In just a short span of five hours, Raji covers an impressive amount of ground. The journey starts with a dilapidated city, moves on to a stunning palace where everyone seems to be hypnotized, ventures into overgrown ruins, and finally leads us to an endless desert — where she finally faces the evil Mahabalasura. The story is narrated by the gods Durga and Vishnu, who guide Raji along the way and provide her with new weapons to combat the enemies. While the boss battles are limited, it was exciting enough to keep me engaged, and wanting more even after completing the game. I can hardly wait to play it again in the challenging modes!

