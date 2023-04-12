Home Cities Chennai

Advanced technology has helped in treating Parkinson’s disease, says Apollo Hospitals

This approach has helped several patients achieve clinical benefits, the release stated.

Published: 12th April 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 12:35 PM

Dr RK Venkatachalam, Dr Vijay Shankar, Dr Arvind Sukumaran, and Naveen V, CEO Apollo Hospitals. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apollo Hospitals, with its advanced deep brain stimulation centre for patients with Parkinson’s Disease, has paved way in treating the disease, according to a release from the hospital on Tuesday.

“The Centre, equipped with the latest technology in Parkinson’s treatment, has enabled doctors to provide personalised treatment to patients, resulting in better clinical outcomes and increased patient satisfaction,” the release stated.

With conventional deep brain stimulation (DBS), a thin electrode is implanted through minimally invasive keyhole surgery using computer-assisted stereotactic technology, where the electrical fields are projected in all directions equally. This approach has helped several patients achieve clinical benefits, the release stated.

