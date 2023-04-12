Home Cities Chennai

Kalashetra sexual harassment case: Bail petition of accused Hari Padman dismissed

The Saidapet Magistrate Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Hari Padman, assistant professor of Kalashetra Foundation, who was arrested on charges of sexual harassment. 

Hari Padman

Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Saidapet Magistrate Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Hari Padman, assistant professor of Kalashetra Foundation, who was arrested on charges of sexual harassment. 

The bail petition was heard by the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet Court complex. Appearing for AIDWA, an intervening petitioner, advocate R Thirumoorthy opposed the granting of bail, arguing that students would not come forward with any complaint in case the bail is granted. After hearing all sides,  S Mohanambal, senior civil judge, dismissed the bail petition.

