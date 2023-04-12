Minor worker falls to death at construction site in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old migrant worker, M Rabiul Hoqui, died after he allegedly fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building near Avadi on Monday. Avadi police identified the boy as Rahul of West Bengal.

He was working in under-construction quarters for the Central Government employees at Paruthipattu near Avadi. On Monday, Rahul was working on the eighth floor and he allegedly slipped and fell to the ground. Other workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered cases under sections including 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and the Child and Adolescent labour (prohibition and regulation) Act. A senior police officer said that said they have booked three persons including the site engineer, Gandhadasami, apartment manager, Shahjakan and another person (details not vailable). An investigation is on.

