Home Cities Chennai

Manja thread slits man’s neck in Chennai, six held

Six people were arrested by the city police after a 30-year-old man suffered injuries to the neck after he got entangled in a manja thread in Maduravoyal.

Published: 13th April 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Crime, Arrest

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six people were arrested by the city police after a 30-year-old man suffered injuries to the neck after he got entangled in a manja thread in Maduravoyal.

The arrested accused are M Durai Manickam (45), K Balaji (24), S Ganesan (43), E Velu (27), B Harikrishnan (27) and V Murali (31). The police seized six kites, four threads and two laptops from them.

Police said the man was driving his two-wheeler on Mettukuppam Main Road on Monday when he got entangled in a manja thread. “The man managed to stop the vehicle immediately and tried to remove the thread from around his neck, but suffered cut injuries to his hands as well,” said a police officer.

Based on his complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case and arrested six people, who were released on station bail after paying a fine. There is a ban on the use of manja thread, said the police and warned people against its use.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manja thread
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp