Manja thread slits man’s neck in Chennai, six held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested by the city police after a 30-year-old man suffered injuries to the neck after he got entangled in a manja thread in Maduravoyal.

The arrested accused are M Durai Manickam (45), K Balaji (24), S Ganesan (43), E Velu (27), B Harikrishnan (27) and V Murali (31). The police seized six kites, four threads and two laptops from them.

Police said the man was driving his two-wheeler on Mettukuppam Main Road on Monday when he got entangled in a manja thread. “The man managed to stop the vehicle immediately and tried to remove the thread from around his neck, but suffered cut injuries to his hands as well,” said a police officer.

Based on his complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case and arrested six people, who were released on station bail after paying a fine. There is a ban on the use of manja thread, said the police and warned people against its use.

