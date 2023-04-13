Home Cities Chennai

Platinum Jubilee: Madras School of Social Work conducts annual HR conference

The sub themes centered around developing digital mindset, employee experience through design thinking and employee wellbeing in a healthy organisation.

The conference explored the impact of automation and AI on the job market.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Madras School of Social Work is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee this academic year. To commemorate this occasion, the Department of Human Resource Management (HRM & HROD Programs) has collaborated with the National HRD Network Chennai Chapter (knowledge partners) and organised an ‘Annual National Level Conference’ on April 5. The theme of the conference was ‘HR Transmutation-Yonder the Horizon’. The conference brought together a variety of eminent speakers from different verticals in the field of Human Resource Management to discuss contemporary issues and explore new frontiers in the field. 

It was inaugurated by Amardeep Devadason, head global brand solutions & senior VP of RRD GO Creative, who was the keynote speaker, and Lionel Paul David, workforce head & HR business advisor of Stellantis and also the president of NHRDN Chennai Chapter, who was the special guest. The valedictory speaker was Sujith Kumar, AVP & HR business leader of Infosys Ltd.

The sub themes centered around developing digital mindset, employee experience through design thinking and employee wellbeing in a healthy organisation. The conference explored the impact of automation and AI on the job market. The session on digital mindset in HR covered several dimensions of agility, innovation, and the challenges of building a culture that adopts new technology.

In a live experiential sharing session for students, speakers shared personal anecdotes and advice on how to handle difficult scenarios, stressing the importance of focusing on strengths, being adaptable, and evolving from experiences. The panels on design thinking and employee wellbeing in HR looked at identifying problems that affect employees’ daily experiences at work and connecting them with the greater purpose of their work.

