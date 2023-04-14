Home Cities Chennai

Daughter lost foot due to medical negligence, alleges head constable in Chennai

“The police officers on duty stopped Kothandapani since he was wearing his uniform. He then sat on the road in protest,” said a police source.

Published: 14th April 2023 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A head constable attached to Otteri police station, along with his 10-year-old daughter, staged a protest in front of the Secretariat on Thursday morning, alleging medical negligence by the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore.

At around 9 am, Kothandapani, the police personnel, and his 10-year-old daughter reached the Secretariat. “The police officers on duty stopped Kothandapani since he was wearing his uniform. He then sat on the road in protest,” said a police source.

Kothandapani said his daughter was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome when she was three, adding over the years her condition worsened. “Her right foot became infected and turned black due to a medicine administered at the hospital, and ultimately her foot had to be amputated,” alleged Kothandapani.

He said, “I don’t care if departmental action is initiated against me, but the dean, director and hospital staff must be booked because they are responsible for my daughter’s condition.” Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children medical negligence
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp