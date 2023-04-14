Daughter lost foot due to medical negligence, alleges head constable in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to Otteri police station, along with his 10-year-old daughter, staged a protest in front of the Secretariat on Thursday morning, alleging medical negligence by the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore.

At around 9 am, Kothandapani, the police personnel, and his 10-year-old daughter reached the Secretariat. “The police officers on duty stopped Kothandapani since he was wearing his uniform. He then sat on the road in protest,” said a police source.

Kothandapani said his daughter was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome when she was three, adding over the years her condition worsened. “Her right foot became infected and turned black due to a medicine administered at the hospital, and ultimately her foot had to be amputated,” alleged Kothandapani.

He said, “I don’t care if departmental action is initiated against me, but the dean, director and hospital staff must be booked because they are responsible for my daughter’s condition.” Further investigation is on.

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to Otteri police station, along with his 10-year-old daughter, staged a protest in front of the Secretariat on Thursday morning, alleging medical negligence by the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore. At around 9 am, Kothandapani, the police personnel, and his 10-year-old daughter reached the Secretariat. “The police officers on duty stopped Kothandapani since he was wearing his uniform. He then sat on the road in protest,” said a police source. Kothandapani said his daughter was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome when she was three, adding over the years her condition worsened. “Her right foot became infected and turned black due to a medicine administered at the hospital, and ultimately her foot had to be amputated,” alleged Kothandapani.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said, “I don’t care if departmental action is initiated against me, but the dean, director and hospital staff must be booked because they are responsible for my daughter’s condition.” Further investigation is on.