Minor labourer’s death: Three arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men, including the site engineer, have been arrested by Avadi police for employing a 15-year-old boy from West Bengal, who fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building and died on Monday.

The arrested accused are J Shajahan( 50), an apartment manager, C Kandaswamy (51), a site engineer and S Rabbul Hussain (24) from West Bengal, a mason. Avadi police booked them under IPC 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) and Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

The deceased, M Rabiul Haq, had started working at the site merely 20 days before the fatal accident. He was brought to the site by his cousin Kushboor Ali (24) and Hussain had given nod to employ him, said the police.

He was working in under-construction quarters for the Central Government employees at Paruthipattu near Avadi. On Monday, Rahul was working on the eighth floor and he allegedly slipped and fell to the ground. Other workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

