Six juveniles escape from govt home, rescued in Chennai

Six juveniles broke open an iron grill door of a correctional facility for boys and girls in Kellys and escaped. The police traced and rescued all six of them.

Published: 14th April 2023 03:24 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six juveniles broke open an iron grill door of a correctional facility for boys and girls in Kellys and escaped. The police traced and rescued all six of them. Of the 23 juveniles, who were in the home, six of them escaped on Wednesday night.

The warden had checked on them around 9.30 pm. After a few hours, the warden found the iron door tampered with and six juveniles missing. The Secretariat Colony police alerted the personnel at railway stations and bus termini. A team at the Koyambedu bus terminus found three juveniles. Later, the police also rescued the other three.

