Dr SV Narasimhan remembered at Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The birth centenary celebration of ‘Kainkarya sironmani’ Dr SV Narasimhan was held at Rasika Ranjani Sabha in the city on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by The Mylapore Academy and Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan. SVN, as he was called by his friends, served as the chairman of both institutions. He was associated with various religious and social organisations.

SN Srikanth, chairman of Hauer-Diana Group and son of SVN, said he was an Ajaatashatru, a person without enemies and above all a gentleman, who made light of favours while he does them and seemed to be receiving when he is conferring. Srikanth expressed his gratitude to the academy and the Bhavan for honouring his father’s memory.

Speaking at the event, TD Sadasivam, secretary of the Mylapore Academy said SVN promoted South Indian culture in Kolkata and headed so many organisations. He did many innovative projects and initiatives, he added. Sadasivam also recalled the time when SVN sent sugar to Andaman and Nicobar Islands through ships.

R Sundar said SVN established healthcare facilities for the underprivileged and was deeply rooted in tradition.

Dr Sudha Seshaiyan, orator and former vice chancellor of MGR Medical University talked about her interactions with SVN during childhood, his legacy and Mylapore Academy’s social and cultural efforts. We’re celebrating all those good values SVN stood for. She said philanthropy is synonymous with Indian culture.

Quoting 7th-century Tamil saint, philosopher and poet Tirumular, she emphasised the intrinsic value of philanthropy in Indian culture and the importance of helping others.

At the event, distinguished personalities from various fields were awarded — Dr V Vaidya Subramania Iyer Centenary Award of Excellence to N Ravi, chairman of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra and director of Kasturi and Sons, for Life Time Achievement in Journalism, Dr SV Narasimhan Centenary Award of Excellence to Dr Priya Ramachandran, paediatric surgeon for Providing Healing Touch to Children with Cancer.

Dr NC Raghavachari Centenary Award of Excellence to Isaikkavi Ramanan, a poet for Art, Literature and Public Speaking; Dr Sarojini Varadappan Centenary Award of Excellence to Dr Sudha Seshaiyan for Medical Education and Literature and Sri CS Veeraraghavan Golden Jubilee Award of Excellence to KN Ramaswamy for Promotion of Arts, Culture and Literature.

CHENNAI: The birth centenary celebration of ‘Kainkarya sironmani’ Dr SV Narasimhan was held at Rasika Ranjani Sabha in the city on Wednesday. The event was jointly organised by The Mylapore Academy and Bharathiya Vidhya Bhavan. SVN, as he was called by his friends, served as the chairman of both institutions. He was associated with various religious and social organisations. SN Srikanth, chairman of Hauer-Diana Group and son of SVN, said he was an Ajaatashatru, a person without enemies and above all a gentleman, who made light of favours while he does them and seemed to be receiving when he is conferring. Srikanth expressed his gratitude to the academy and the Bhavan for honouring his father’s memory. Speaking at the event, TD Sadasivam, secretary of the Mylapore Academy said SVN promoted South Indian culture in Kolkata and headed so many organisations. He did many innovative projects and initiatives, he added. Sadasivam also recalled the time when SVN sent sugar to Andaman and Nicobar Islands through ships.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); R Sundar said SVN established healthcare facilities for the underprivileged and was deeply rooted in tradition. Dr Sudha Seshaiyan, orator and former vice chancellor of MGR Medical University talked about her interactions with SVN during childhood, his legacy and Mylapore Academy’s social and cultural efforts. We’re celebrating all those good values SVN stood for. She said philanthropy is synonymous with Indian culture. Quoting 7th-century Tamil saint, philosopher and poet Tirumular, she emphasised the intrinsic value of philanthropy in Indian culture and the importance of helping others. At the event, distinguished personalities from various fields were awarded — Dr V Vaidya Subramania Iyer Centenary Award of Excellence to N Ravi, chairman of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra and director of Kasturi and Sons, for Life Time Achievement in Journalism, Dr SV Narasimhan Centenary Award of Excellence to Dr Priya Ramachandran, paediatric surgeon for Providing Healing Touch to Children with Cancer. Dr NC Raghavachari Centenary Award of Excellence to Isaikkavi Ramanan, a poet for Art, Literature and Public Speaking; Dr Sarojini Varadappan Centenary Award of Excellence to Dr Sudha Seshaiyan for Medical Education and Literature and Sri CS Veeraraghavan Golden Jubilee Award of Excellence to KN Ramaswamy for Promotion of Arts, Culture and Literature.