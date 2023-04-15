Tales from the hive

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The aroma of spices, ginger, and simmering besan wafts through Sam’skriti — a purely vegetarian kitchen — near KP Oil Mill Road at Pallikarnai. Lalitha Hashumal demonstrates her simple Sindhi kadhi recipe to a crowd of 20-odd women. The home cooks volunteer tips in case of forgetting to switch off the gas on a stove and share ingredients in a dal baati churma or childhood memories.

While this humble household staple has variations, Lalitha’s version of Sindhi kadhi packs a punch with tamarind powder and nutritious cluster beans and ladies’ fingers. The seasoned home cook — once a caterer in the 90s and early 2000s — patiently whips up aloo tuk, a crispy flattened cutlet, with a pinch of chilli powder. The spectators readily agree that even the pickiest eaters cannot resist a fried potato and life is “just right when French Fries are involved”.

This soupy kadhi and the aloo tuk are two of the simple 60+ recipes that fill the pages of the newly released ‘Uncle Sam’s Kitchen Spark Curries and Curls cookbook’ penned by home cooks (aka the curry queens). “There’s no single definition or recipe for a Sindhi kadhi, just like womanhood and cooking,” laughs Gunit Singla, the founder of the women-led catering brand Uncle Sam’s Kitchen.

Photos: Ashwin Prasath

Recipes to beat the heat

As part of the cookbook reveal and a short masterclass, a round of sattu drinks goes around the room. Shalini Golechha demonstrates her recipe for this slightly bitter but refreshing drink, a common sight in most Bihari households during summers.“This is very cooling for the stomach and it is better to have it first thing in the morning. It contains a lot of roughage and one glass would take 3-4 hours to digest. For the gut, pudina, and coriander provide super fibre,” explains Shalini.

“The Burmese Khoysuey originated from leftovers. Yesterday’s curry leftovers were added to various things and it became a meal in a pot. In Tamil Nadu, with one recipe there’s so much to go around. For example, dosa batter can become idli or a paniyaram,” Gunit says, adding this was called design engineering. With precision, Anila Golechha displays one such recipe that has the markings of this use of leftovers, often utilised by many cooks in their kitchens. Anila brings the cooling custard-like dessert called ‘Creamy Fruit Delight’. With kiwis and strawberries, the not-too-sweet fruit roll is a thrill.

Hive tour

As Gunit leads the crowd across the sustainable Sam’skriti central kitchen, aptly termed the hive, she proves workspaces can be cosy and professional. The sectioned property has a spotless kitchen on the ground floor — with staff chopping vegetables and readying their menus for the day. This facility prepares authentic vegetarian food keeping in mind Brahmin and Jain communities in the city, explains Gunit.

A staircase leads to a laundry room, cold storage, a solar plant, a terrace to wash uniforms and a tailoring room, and an office. Potted plants, including ones that were carefully planted into their first batch of catering vessels, surround the room, and pictures of motivational quotes are hung up on the walls. “The first floor is cut off from downstairs so it does not feel like you’re in a hot kitchen. Every day for us is a one-day cricket match with a new menu and venue. We keep enough supplies so we can cater for a last-minute 1,000-people party with 20 hours’ notice. Our tagline is ‘We get invited to the best parties’,” says the brand founder. In terms of cricket philosophy, they do their best for a one-day performance.

Established in 1996, Uncle Sam’s Kitchen, which started in a small room, has grown and to date, served 2.8 million customers, and hosted over 25,000 parties, she adds. The kitchen also has other brands including Sam’s Pack a Party, Sam Chacha, and Tail Tale. Sam’skriti has 40 permanent staff apart from various contractual employees. During the pandemic, around 50 staff stayed here and made survival kits 1,000 hygienic homely meals per day to serve police personnel and other Covid-19 warriors. This women-led company aims to do its part in tweaking traditional cuisine for modern palettes. After all, as Gunit says, the most important ingredient is the cook’s attitude.

