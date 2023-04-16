Corruption widespread in Sri Lanka, says former president Chandrika Kumaratunga

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To bring an end to the current crisis in Sri Lanka, a complete overhauling of the existing system is required, said Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, former president and prime minister of Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

She blamed the widespread corruption in the country and looting by politicians as the main reason for the present condition of the country.

She was delivering the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Madanjeet Singh Memorial lecture, organized by the South Asia Foundation (SAF) and the Asian College of Journalism, on the topic Sri Lanka @ 75.

Speaking through video conferencing, Kumaratunga said, “Today we need new leaders capable of understanding modern, scientific and technological development. We need leaders with ethical value-based principles, leaders capable of taking on all challenges of the fast-evolving present world and leaders who can build Sri Lanka for the next generation. We need a complete overhaul of the existing system."

She also talked about the sorry state of affairs currently in the island nation. “One year ago, Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years as an entire nation came together spontaneously to demand a new country and better Sri Lanka. This rebellion was powerful, the expression of anger and frustration was evident everywhere. The people demanded complete and radical change. Never before was a rebellion so spontaneous,” she said.

“Our constitution is not democratic, the 1978 Constitution was amended 16 times in 17 years. It does not guarantee equal rights to all citizens, especially minority groups. It does not guarantee governance. Feudal attitude is so deeply ingrained in the country that 11 out of 14 politicians who ruled Sri Lanka after independence belong to five families. Politicians believe that it is their sacred entitlement to bequeath their political positions to their sons, daughters, siblings and wives,” Kumaratunga added.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, chairperson of the SAF India chapter, and France Marquet, principal trustee of MSF, also participated through video conferencing.

CHENNAI: To bring an end to the current crisis in Sri Lanka, a complete overhauling of the existing system is required, said Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, former president and prime minister of Sri Lanka, on Sunday. She blamed the widespread corruption in the country and looting by politicians as the main reason for the present condition of the country. She was delivering the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Madanjeet Singh Memorial lecture, organized by the South Asia Foundation (SAF) and the Asian College of Journalism, on the topic Sri Lanka @ 75.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking through video conferencing, Kumaratunga said, “Today we need new leaders capable of understanding modern, scientific and technological development. We need leaders with ethical value-based principles, leaders capable of taking on all challenges of the fast-evolving present world and leaders who can build Sri Lanka for the next generation. We need a complete overhaul of the existing system." She also talked about the sorry state of affairs currently in the island nation. “One year ago, Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years as an entire nation came together spontaneously to demand a new country and better Sri Lanka. This rebellion was powerful, the expression of anger and frustration was evident everywhere. The people demanded complete and radical change. Never before was a rebellion so spontaneous,” she said. “Our constitution is not democratic, the 1978 Constitution was amended 16 times in 17 years. It does not guarantee equal rights to all citizens, especially minority groups. It does not guarantee governance. Feudal attitude is so deeply ingrained in the country that 11 out of 14 politicians who ruled Sri Lanka after independence belong to five families. Politicians believe that it is their sacred entitlement to bequeath their political positions to their sons, daughters, siblings and wives,” Kumaratunga added. Mani Shankar Aiyar, chairperson of the SAF India chapter, and France Marquet, principal trustee of MSF, also participated through video conferencing.