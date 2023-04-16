Home Cities Chennai

DCP demands probe by DME after kid loses foot over medical negligence in Chennai

The girl was treated at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children at Egmore.

Published: 16th April 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a letter to the Director of Medical Education, Pulianthope DCP has requested an investigation into allegations of medical negligence by government hospital doctors in the treatment given to a 10-year-old girl, who is the daughter of a police constable. The girl was treated at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children at Egmore.

According to a senior police officer, head constable Kothandapani, attached to Otteri police station, was called after his demonstration outside the Secretariat on Thursday and his complaint was received by the Otteri police. Kothandapani said that his daughter was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome when she was three, and over the years her condition worsened. Due to the medication given to her at the hospital, her right foot developed an infection and became gangrene, and as a result, her foot had to be amputated, Dhandapani alleged.

