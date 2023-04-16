Key suspect in murder case of Thai Airways staff arrested in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A key suspect in the murder of Thai Airways staff Jeyanthan was arrested by the Palavanthangal police from a hideout in Tirunelveli and sent to judicial custody on Friday. The arrested was identified as Sankar (45). He told the police that the main accused, Bhagyalakshmi alias ‘Lux Pappa’, had asked him to come home urgently on March 19.

On reaching home, he found Jeyanthan dead and as per Bhagyalakshmi’s instructions, he chopped the body into pieces. Search is on for priest Vel Murugan, who helped Bhagyalakshmi dispose of Jayanthan’s ashes in Kovalam. Palavanthangal police arrested Bhagyalakshmi in the first week of April. The police later altered the missing person case into a murder case.

