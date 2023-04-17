Madras HC to decide over Kalakshetra ICC on April 24, directs college not to intimidate students

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that it will take a call on reconstitution of the internal complaints committee (ICC) at Kalakshetra on April 24 to probe into the sexual harassment complaints students raised.

Justice M Dhandapani, before whom the petitions filed by seven students of the institution came up for hearing on Monday, said, “A decision can be taken on reconstituting the ICC on April 24. I will name the (suitable) person to the committee.”

He directed the institution not to intimidate or victimise the students, complainants, representatives and faculty members who raised the sexual harassment complaints and allegations.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women was directed to produce its inquiry report on the matter.

Noting that the institution should have taken action on the complaints at the appropriate time, Justice Dhandapani said the institution has to be protected for the interests of the women students.

The judge said the identity of the petitioners would not be revealed and the suspended assistant professor must be restricted from entering the campus or contacting the students.

“Though Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan raised strong objections to the allegations made, the court noted that it was important to protect the interest of the students,” LiveLaw reported.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the TN State Commission for Women has conducted an inquiry into the matter and submitted its report to the government.

Earlier, appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel R Vaigai blamed Kalakshetra management for trying to protect the perpetrators of sexual harassment and sought reconstitution of the ICC in accordance with the relevant laws.

“Not only women students have complained of sexual harassment but also male students raised similar complaints,” she said, accusing the management of stonewalling the complaints and describing the Suo Motu inquiry as an eye wash.

She said the assistant professor was given a free hand and was honoured on International Women’s Day.

Praying for the reconstitution of the ICC, she wanted an order for the institution to formulate a gender-neutral policy for protecting the interests of the students.

