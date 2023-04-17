Spunk rock

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fronx is quite an amusing name for a car, especially when the Indian mass market is considered. I still come across people referring to Swift as ‘Shift’. Well, what’s in a name?

In the case of Maruti Suzuki’s latest SUV, the makers say the name represents the chutzpah of today’s Indian youth it’s the portmanteau of ‘Frontier Next’. Sounds good? Does the machine measure up?

I decided to put the FRONX to test in Goa, checking out its performance on different terrains and traffic conditions.

Looks good

First things first: scoring in appearance is vital in today’s car market. And, SUVs or cars with SUV-type bodies have, no doubt, been in vogue for some time now. The trend continues. That means, if a car company wants to grow, it should keep adding new SUV models to its portfolio.

FRONX has been conceived with that goal in mind. With its Grand Vitara (mid-size SUV) and Brezza (compact SUV) doing pretty well, Maruti Suzuki is now targeting the entry-level SUV market by launching a model at a lower price point than the latter.

In simple terms, FRONX is the SUV version of the premium hatchback Baleno. But it is not just a cosmetic job. Maruti has really developed an entirely new SUV on the Baleno platform. FRONX flaunts coupe styling. Those loyal to tall, boxy SUV looks may prefer to call it a crossover.

This attractive car comes with all key SUV features, including a Vitara-like front end, 19cm ground clearance and a turbo petrol engine that delivers ample power for it to be tagged ‘sporty’.

Featuring a glossy black grille in a wave design and a wide chrome strip at the top, the front design of the car is similar to the Vitara. At both ends of the chrome strip, there are block-design LED daytime running lamps (DRL).

A little lower, the LED headlamps are also set in a special block design. The lower variants come with halogen projector headlamps. The front design of the FRONX ensures the kind of road presence the youth would appreciate.

Although it shares similarities with the Baleno on the sides, the 16-inch alloy wheels and 19cm ground clearance make it stand apart. The top gets a roof rail, which completes the ‘SUV feel’ of the car.

The LED tail lamps in the block design are further enhanced by a connected light strip. The length of the car is just 5mm short of four meters. Its height is 1,550mm and width, 1,865mm. With a wheelbase of 2,520mm, the turning radius of the FRONX is 4.9m.

Turbocharge

After a long time, the turbo petrol engine is returning to Maruti’s range. The 1L, three-cylinder petrol engine comes with a turbocharger, and produces 100HP of power, and 148 Nm of torque.

FRONX is also available with a 1.2L regular (naturally aspirated) petrol (4-cylinder) engine. It delivers 89HP of power and 113Nm torque. The Turbo model gets an automatic 6-speed torque converter in addition to the manual mode, while the standard petrol engine comes with a manual gearbox and an AMT automatic.

The company claims a mileage of over 20km per litre for all models. I tested the manual and automatic variants. The engine delivers lag-free performance. And it is quite enjoyable to drive, right from the start to triple-digit speeds.

The manual gearshift with the easy clutch makes the vehicle smooth to zip around. The automatic version has a paddle shifter along with the steering wheel; it offers that quick burst of power.

I pushed the FRONX on a specially prepared track as well to gauge its abilities. Its sharp turning ability, powerful braking, traction, manoeuvrability and stability get a thumbs-up. Thanks to the 360-degree camera visuals on the 9-inch screen, I could even drive a fully covered car in reverse with no hassles.

FRONX has security settings as per the latest standards. The top variants have six airbags. The car is available in single- and dual-colour options. Some features like the sunroof and ventilated seats are missing.

Pricing will be announced soon and is expected to be between the Baleno and Brezza.

FRONX certainly is a compelling proposition for anyone planning to buy an entry-level SUV.

Inside affair

The Interiors of the FRONX have some similarities with the Baleno. The 9-inch touchscreen dashboard and all other buttons have that Baleno look. The cabin is spacious and has a premium feel. Seats are wide and offer good support. The backseat has three adjustable headrests and seatbelts. This ensures comfortable travel for three, but the centre armrest is missing. The battery pack of the mild hybrid system is placed under the front passenger seat. The infotainment system is refined and useful. Visuals from 360-degree cameras are shown in impressive resolution. Smart connectivity and the sound system are also top-notch. And yes, the car offers wireless charging for smartphones.

VILOX accessory pack

Maruti has showcased a special accessory collection for FRONX. The VILOX collection has beendesigned with sporty d colour nuances, and lots of premium accessories.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

New releases

Tata’s Red-dark avatar

Tata Motors announced the arrival of its Red Dark edition of SUVs. The Dark edition of Harrier and Safari, which were teased at the Auto Expo, comes with new features and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) flaunting a black exterior with accents. The interiors are further accentuated with an exquisite red theme and leather seats. The Red Dark edition of Nexon also has black body with interesting red inserts. Launched at an attractive price point of S15.65 lakh for the Safari, S14.99 lakh for the Harrier, and S7.79 lakh for the Nexon, the new BS6 Phase II portfolio, featuring the Red Dark range can now be experienced and booked from the nearest authorised Tata Motors dealerships.

Škoda Kushaq, Slavia special editions

Škoda has introduced a new product onslaught for flagship variants Kushaq and Slavia. It is part of continuous product refreshments and actions planned for 2023. Škoda India is celebrating the first birthday of the Slavia sedan with an all-new anniversary edition. Kushaq will get an all-new variant above the current Style version. The premium lava-blue shade of Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq will also debut in India.

Jeep Meridian Special Editions

The iconic premium SUV brand, Jeep has launched two limited special editions for its Meridian SUV — the Meridian X and Meridian Upland. The Meridian X is designed to suit the urban lifestyle where customers are looking for elegance and a premium drive experience. It comes with a stylish body, colour lowers, grey roof and alloy wheels with grey pockets. It provides exterior additions such as side moulding and puddle lamps with interior modifications such as ambient lighting. Meridian Upland has enhanced adventure elements suited for customers who would like to ‘go anywhere, do anything’. This special edition is targeted at those who want to drive through different terrains. Bookings for the Jeep Meridian’s Special Edition are open. The price starts at S32.95 lakh.

With its Grand Vitara (mid-size SUV) and Brezza (compact SUV) doing pretty well, Maruti Suzuki is now targeting the entry-level SUV market by launching a model at a lower price point than the latter. In simple terms, FRONX is the SUV version of the premium hatchback Baleno. But it is not just a cosmetic job. Maruti has really developed an entirely new SUV on the Baleno platform. FRONX flaunts coupe styling. Those loyal to tall, boxy SUV looks may prefer to call it a crossover. This attractive car comes with all key SUV features, including a Vitara-like front end, 19cm ground clearance and a turbo petrol engine that delivers ample power for it to be tagged 'sporty'. Featuring a glossy black grille in a wave design and a wide chrome strip at the top, the front design of the car is similar to the Vitara. At both ends of the chrome strip, there are block-design LED daytime running lamps (DRL). 