Two arrested for beheading man to avenge murder in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beheading a 35-year-old relative near Chengalpattu on Saturday. After committing the alleged crime, the two men placed the victim’s head on the spot where he had allegedly murdered his father-in-law and who was the father of one of them. Later, they surrendered.

Chengalpattu Taluk police identified the duo as Surya (25) and his cousin Lokesh (24) and the deceased as Tarzan (35). Tarzan who was released on bail a few days ago had allegedly killed his father-in-law, Thulukanam, after he confronted Tarzan for allegedly harassing his daughter demanding more dowry.

Thulukanam’s daughter had been married to Tarzan for 13 years and they were living near her parent’s house at Pon Vilaindha Kalathur village in Chengalpattu district. According to the police, Tarzan was an alcoholic and often used to beat up his wife demanding she brings in more money from her parents.

On August 1, 2021, Thulukanam scolded Tarzan over the issue. This angered Tarzan and he attacked his in-laws. While Thulukanam died on the spot, his wife Sampoorani suffered injuries, but survived. Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and arrested Tarzan. A few days ago, Tarzan was released on bail. On learning about the new development, Thulukanam’s son Surya and his cousin Lokesh decided to avenge Thulukanam’s murder.

On Saturday night, Surya and Lokesh went into Tarzan’s house and allegedly hacked him to death. Then they beheaded him and left the head at the spot where Thulukanam was murdered. The duo then surrendered to Chengalpet Taluk police. The police recovered the head and the rest of the body and sent it to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. A probe is on.

