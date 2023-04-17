Home Cities Chennai

Two arrested for beheading man to avenge murder in Chennai

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beheading a 35-year-old relative near Chengalpattu on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beheading a 35-year-old relative near Chengalpattu on Saturday. After committing the alleged crime, the two men placed the victim’s head on the spot where he had allegedly murdered his father-in-law and who was the father of one of them. Later, they surrendered.

Chengalpattu Taluk police identified the duo as Surya (25) and his cousin Lokesh (24) and the deceased as Tarzan (35). Tarzan who was released on bail a few days ago had allegedly killed his father-in-law, Thulukanam, after he confronted Tarzan for allegedly harassing his daughter demanding more dowry.
Thulukanam’s daughter had been married to Tarzan for 13 years and they were living near her parent’s house at Pon Vilaindha Kalathur village in Chengalpattu district. According to the police, Tarzan was an alcoholic and often used to beat up his wife demanding she brings in more money from her parents. 

On August 1, 2021, Thulukanam scolded Tarzan over the issue. This angered Tarzan and he attacked his in-laws. While Thulukanam died on the spot, his wife Sampoorani suffered injuries, but survived. Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and arrested Tarzan. A few days ago, Tarzan was released on bail. On learning about the new development, Thulukanam’s son Surya and his cousin Lokesh decided to avenge Thulukanam’s murder.

On Saturday night, Surya and Lokesh went into Tarzan’s house and allegedly hacked him to death. Then they beheaded him and left the head at the spot where Thulukanam was murdered. The duo then surrendered to Chengalpet Taluk police. The police recovered the head and the rest of the body and sent it to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. A probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai beheaded man to avenge
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp