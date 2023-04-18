Chennai: Teenager's drink not poisoned by girlfriend, killed himself, say police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a dramatic turn of events, an 18-year-old youth who had died on April 14 after his cold drink was allegedly laced with poison by his girlfriend died by suicide, said the police.

The youth, Sanjeev Kumar from Ramanathapuram district, was employed at a Tasmac outlet in Thiruporur. Police said he and a 15-year-old girl from Chennai were in a relationship. On April 7, Sanjeev Kumar picked up the girl from her house. Later that day, the girl’s family traced them to Koyambedu and the girl was taken back home, said the police.

“On April 8, Kumar fell sick and died on April 14. His family alleged that the girl had mixed poison in his soft drink, which led to his death. His body was taken to his native and a postmortem was performed,” said a senior police officer. While initially it was suspected to be murder, police after investigation, found out that Sanjeev Kumar had killed himself.

Police said Kumar had earlier told doctors at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital that he had poisoned his drink. However, while giving a dying declaration, he changed the narrative and said the girl had poisoned him.

The police said CCTV footage shows the boy had purchased the drink, and there was no proof that the girl laced it with poison. The case has been changed to suicide, and the body was handed over to his parents on Sunday.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in TamilNadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

