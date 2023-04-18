Sundaramurti Nayanar’s connection with a temple in Kanchipuram

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kanchipuram, one of the oldest cities of India, was, and still is, known as a centre of Saivism. Five Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars, are situated in this hoary city. The Onakanthan Tali or Onakantheshwara temple is the third among the 32 Padal Petra Sthalams in Tondai Nadu (also known as Tondaimandalam which comprised a large portion of present-day north Tamil Nadu).

It is one of the five Padal Petra Sthalams in Kanchipuram, the others being the Ekamranatha, Thirukalishwara (Sathyanatha Svami), Kacchi Nerikkaraikkadu and Anekatangavadam temples. On his visit to Kanchipuram in the 8th century A.D., Sundaramurti Nayanar composed Tamil verses in praise of Onakanteshwarar in which this devotee of Siva mentions the name of this temple as Onakantan Tali.

Here, this ardent devotee requested God Siva for money which was duly given to him. It is said that Sundaramurti Nayanar was showered with gold tamarind from the tamarind tree inside this temple. Even today, the tamarind tree is the Sthala Vriksham (sacred tree) here. According to the traditional accounts, Sundaramurti asked for money to rebuild this temple which was in a dilapidated condition. The Onakanteshwara temple has undergone many structural changes from the early times when Sundaramurti Nayanar visited it.

There are three separate shrines in this temple-complex, enshrining three Lingas, namely Oneshvara (Onakanteshwara), Kantheshvara and Jalandareshvara. The Onakanteshwara Linga is believed to be a Swayambhu (self-manifested). It is said that two asuras named Onan and Kanthan offered worship at this place. The sanctum in front of the main entrance enshrines God Oneshvara in Linga form and faces east.

There is also a shrine for Kanthesvara and subshrines for Vinayaka and Muruga in the temple courtyard. In this temple-complex is also seen a sanctum for Jalandareshvarar facing east. Nearby is a large temple tank called Indra Tirtham and also as Budha Tirtham as Indra the Lord of the gods and Budhan (Planet Mercury) worshipped Siva here. This small temple has two prakarams and a small gopuram over the main entrance on the east.

