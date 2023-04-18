Home Cities Chennai

Woman stabbed by drunk son-in-law dies at Chennai hospital

Madipakkam police altered a case of attempt to murder after the victim died at a hospital on Sunday. The deceased woman was allegedly stabbed by her son-in-law on Thursday.

By Express News Service

The police identified the arrested accused as R Elumalai (38) of Puzhuthivakkam, a construction worker. On Wednesday, his wife Vijayalakshmi had left the house with their two sons claiming she was going to her hometown in Tiruvannamalai, but allegedly did not go there.

When Elumalai learnt about this, he confronted his mother-in-law P Muniyamma (56), a housekeeper at an apartment in Madipakkam. Elumalai, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly stabbed her with a knife and fled. She was taken to the RGGGH. Based on her complaint, Elumalai was arrested. On Sunday night, Muniyamma succumbed to her injuries and the case was altered to a murder case.

