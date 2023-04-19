70-year-old building collapses in Chennai; rescue operation underway

By PTI

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old building collapsed here on Wednesday and officials said four persons are likely trapped under the debris. Initial reports suggest that at least four people have been trapped under the debris.

The multi-storeyed building near Mannady at Parry's Corner in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today.

Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in rescue operations.



"Nearly 10 people were working when the incident occurred. Six have come out while efforts are on to rescue four people on a war footing with the use of equipment," Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar told reporters.

Orders have been issued to undertake an audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby, he added.



