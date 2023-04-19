Home Cities Chennai

Gang hacks college student, one held in Chennai

Published: 19th April 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  One person has been arrested after a gang hacked a college student with machetes near T Nagar on Monday. The victim is currently under treatment and his condition is stable. The attack was due to previous enmity, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Ramesh (25). On Monday night, the victim Karthick (23), a third year college student, was walking alone on South Boag Road alone when a five-member gang waylaid him and attacked him with machetes.

Passersby sent Karthick to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, the Mambalam police began an investigation and arrested one person. Four others involved in the case are absconding, police added. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the gang consisted of Karthick’s friends and they attacked him due to a previous enmity over Karthick’s love affair.

