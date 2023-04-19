Three held for attacking sub inspector in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested by the city police for attacking a sub inspector during a vehicle check on Monday. The arrested were identified as J Sathyaraj (32), from Choolaimedu, his wife S Akshaya (30), and their friend A Vinoth Kumar (32), from Nungambakkam.

Police said SI Lokanathan and constable Velladurai were conducting vehicle checks near Choolaimedu Main Road and Nelson Manickam Road junction on Monday around 1am when the incident happened.

Police said Sathyaraj was riding a bike and towing another bike on which Vinoth Kumar was sitting. Police stopped the men and sought documents for the vehicles. “While one of the vehicles had documents, they did not have it for the other. The duo picked an argument with the police. Later, Sathyaraj called Akshaya to bring the documents for the vehicle,” said a police officer.

Police said that Akshaya, who was allegedly inebriated, reached the spot and while checking the documents, she picked up an argument with the police personnel.

