Home Cities Chennai

Three held for attacking sub inspector in Chennai

Police said Sathyaraj was riding a bike and towing another bike on which Vinoth Kumar was sitting. Police stopped the men and sought documents for the vehicles.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three people were arrested by the city police for attacking a sub inspector during a vehicle check on Monday. The arrested were identified as J Sathyaraj (32), from Choolaimedu, his wife S Akshaya (30), and their friend A Vinoth Kumar (32), from Nungambakkam.

Police said SI Lokanathan and constable Velladurai were conducting vehicle checks near Choolaimedu Main Road and Nelson Manickam Road junction on Monday around 1am when the incident happened.

Police said Sathyaraj was riding a bike and towing another bike on which Vinoth Kumar was sitting. Police stopped the men and sought documents for the vehicles. “While one of the vehicles had documents, they did not have it for the other. The duo picked an argument with the police. Later, Sathyaraj called Akshaya to bring the documents for the vehicle,” said a police officer.

Police said that Akshaya, who was allegedly inebriated, reached the spot and while checking the documents, she picked up an argument with the police personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Choolaimedu cop attacked in Chennai
India Matters
Police are seeking to nab and interrogate Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (in pic) (Photo | PTI)
After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case
Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa
The suspect in the train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi.
Kerala train arson case: Saifi highly radicalised, followed Zakir Naik’s speeches closely, say police
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Two-year-old boy dies after he falls into trench dug by Bengaluru Water Supply & Sewerage Board 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp