Two kids drown in Kancheepuram pond

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two siblings aged eight and nine drowned in a lake in Kancheepuram on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as B Vijay, 9 and V Boomika, 8, from Nelvai village in Parandur in Kancheepuram district. Police said their father Baskar and mother are farmers.

“Everyday the siblings go to the field where their parents work after school and return home together. On Monday, the two did not return from school,” said the police officer. The parents and neighbours searched the locality and found them in a pond.

They were rushed to the nearby primary health centre where they were declared dead on arrival. The Kanchi Taluk Police registered a case. Police suspect Vijay and Boomika may have entered the pond to take bath but drowned.

