Kodanad case: CB-CID searches house of former security officer of AIADMK leader Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID team inquiring into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Thursday, searched the quarters of DSP Kanagaraj in Mandaveli. Kanagaraj was a former security officer of former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The officers visited his house around 7.30 am and conducted a search till 10 am. A police officer said, “We recorded DSP Kanagaraj’s statement. Meanwhile, based on information provided by him, the officers are planning to question a few more people.”

Kodanad murder case was transferred to the CB-CID on October 1 and the government appointed DGP Mohammad Shakeel Akhter as the investigation officer.

CHENNAI: The CB-CID team inquiring into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Thursday, searched the quarters of DSP Kanagaraj in Mandaveli. Kanagaraj was a former security officer of former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. The officers visited his house around 7.30 am and conducted a search till 10 am. A police officer said, “We recorded DSP Kanagaraj’s statement. Meanwhile, based on information provided by him, the officers are planning to question a few more people.” Kodanad murder case was transferred to the CB-CID on October 1 and the government appointed DGP Mohammad Shakeel Akhter as the investigation officer. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });