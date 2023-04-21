Home Cities Chennai

Kodanad case: CB-CID searches house of former security officer of AIADMK leader Palaniswami

The officers visited his house around 7.30 am and conducted a search till 10 am. A police officer said, “We recorded DSP Kanagaraj’s statement.

Published: 21st April 2023

A signboard at former chief minister Jayalalithaa's Kodanad bungalow. (Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The CB-CID team inquiring into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, on Thursday, searched the quarters of DSP Kanagaraj in Mandaveli. Kanagaraj was a former security officer of former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The officers visited his house around 7.30 am and conducted a search till 10 am. A police officer said, “We recorded DSP Kanagaraj’s statement. Meanwhile, based on information provided by him, the officers are planning to question a few more people.”

Kodanad murder case was transferred to the CB-CID on October 1 and the government appointed DGP Mohammad Shakeel Akhter as the investigation officer. 

