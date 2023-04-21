Home Cities Chennai

Man sets former live-in partner on fire in Chennai's Avadi, held

The woman identified as Sudha of Kollumedu near Avadi was on her way to a grocery shop when the incident took place.

Published: 21st April 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her former live-in partner in front of her five-year-old son and the locals, between 9 pm and 10 pm, in Avadi on Wednesday. She suffered 70% burns and is battling for life at the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), said the police. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested.

The woman identified as Sudha of Kollumedu near Avadi was on her way to a grocery shop when the incident took place. Police said, Sudha is a two-time divorcee and she and her two children were living with her mother Umavathy (70).

After her divorce, Sudha who was working in a private college met Soundarapandi, the father of two children, said the police. Soundarapandi had rented a house at Annanur and was living with Sudha and the children for the past year. “Recently, the couple had a fight after which she left him and went to live with her mother a week ago. Soundarapandi tried calling her on the phone many times, but she did not respond, so he decided to pacify her in person on Wednesday night,” said a senior police officer.

When he arrived in the locality, Soundarapandi saw Sudha going out with their son. Soundarapandi allegedly followed them in an autorickshaw and later asked her to go back with him. When Sudha refused to go with him, Soundarapandi, who was carrying a bag, allegedly pulled out a petrol can and poured it on her and set her on fire. The shocking incident took place in front of their son and the locals. On hearing their screams for help, passersby rescued her and alerted the police. She was rushed to a government hospital in Avadi and later shifted to the KMCH, where she is critical. A probe is on.

