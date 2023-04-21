Two DMK cadre held for forging tender documents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two DMK cadre, including the husband of a panchayat president, were arrested by Kancheepuram police for allegedly forging tender documents to construct 19 houses under Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB).

The arrested accused are Kanniyappan (39) and Vasu (38). Police said, Kanniyappan was a former DMK panchayat president and his wife Subaranjini is now the president of Kancheepuram panchayat. Vasu, is a district functionary in DMK and his wife is a panchayat ward member, said the police.

The arrest was after a complaint from Azhaguponnai, executive engineer of Kancheepuram TNUHB. The accused approached Azhaguponnai with 19 tenders to construct houses. Azhaguponnai examined the documents and found them to be fake and filed a complaint. After preliminary investigations, police said, they had allegedly taken `2 lakh each from many people, promising houses.

