Madras HC orders status quo over new rules for private schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the implementation of the new rules and act regulating private schools, as per Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and PB Balaji on a batch of petitions filed by various Christian missionary schools. The judges directed the state to maintain status quo till June 15 by taking into account the admission process to begin for the next academic year.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted the new rules were framed by taking into consideration previous orders of the courts and the 1973 Act that governs private schools. However, the petitioners flagged illegality in certain sections of Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018, particularly the provisions and the resultant rules governing deployment of surplus teachers and reduction of grant in aid.

Aarudhra scam: No relief for actor RK Suresh

Chennai: Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant stay on the summons served to actor RK Suresh, directing him to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the multi-crore Aarudhra gold trading scam. When a petition filed by the actor came up for hearing, Justice G Chandrasekharan refused to grant the relief to the actor. He posted the matter to April 28 after the government advocate sought time to respond. ENS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the implementation of the new rules and act regulating private schools, as per Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018. The order was passed by a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and PB Balaji on a batch of petitions filed by various Christian missionary schools. The judges directed the state to maintain status quo till June 15 by taking into account the admission process to begin for the next academic year. Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted the new rules were framed by taking into consideration previous orders of the courts and the 1973 Act that governs private schools. However, the petitioners flagged illegality in certain sections of Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018, particularly the provisions and the resultant rules governing deployment of surplus teachers and reduction of grant in aid.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aarudhra scam: No relief for actor RK Suresh Chennai: Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant stay on the summons served to actor RK Suresh, directing him to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the multi-crore Aarudhra gold trading scam. When a petition filed by the actor came up for hearing, Justice G Chandrasekharan refused to grant the relief to the actor. He posted the matter to April 28 after the government advocate sought time to respond. ENS