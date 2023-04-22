Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC orders status quo over new rules for private schools

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and PB Balaji on a batch of petitions filed by various Christian missionary schools.

Published: 22nd April 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the implementation of the new rules and act regulating private schools, as per Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and PB Balaji on a batch of petitions filed by various Christian missionary schools. The judges directed the state to maintain status quo till June 15 by taking into account the admission process to begin for the next academic year.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted the new rules were framed by taking into consideration previous orders of the courts and the 1973 Act that governs private schools. However, the petitioners flagged illegality in certain sections of Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018, particularly the provisions and the resultant rules governing deployment of surplus teachers and reduction of grant in aid.

Aarudhra scam: No relief for actor RK Suresh
Chennai: Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant stay on the summons served to actor RK Suresh, directing him to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the multi-crore Aarudhra gold trading scam. When a petition filed by the actor came up for hearing, Justice G Chandrasekharan refused to grant the relief to the actor. He posted the matter to April 28 after the government advocate sought time to respond. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court private schools
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp