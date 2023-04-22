Suspected to be thief, man beaten to death in Marina

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by a group on the Marina beach on Thursday night, as they suspected him of being a thief, police said. Two of his friends were injured and they are undergoing treatment. The police have so far arrested three people in connection with the case.

According to the police, the deceased, Vignesh from Avadi, Aravindan (22) from Avadi and Sanjay (18) from Tiruvallur had come to the beach to celebrate the birthday of Sanjay. They took a train from Avadi to Central. “From there, they took another train to Beach station. Once on the beach, they sat near the shops on the shore opposite the Public Works Department, a few metres away from the service road,” said a senior police officer. They were allegedly inebriated and cut the cake.

“They had parked their bikes at Avadi railway station and carried the helmets with them. Meanwhile, one of them lost the helmet on the beach and began to look around,” said a police officer. At around 10, a group reached the spot and started attacking them with logs. They also threatened others on the beach before feeling,” said the police.

On information, patrol police conducted checks near the lighthouse. Meanwhile, the trio were rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital, where Vignesh was declared dead on arrival. Aravindan’s hands were fractured and Sanjay suffered brain injuries and is in critical condition, said the police.

Anna Square police registered a case and sent the body of Vignesh to Omandurar Hospital for postmortem. After preliminary investigations, police said, they suspect locals could have attacked them as they suspected them to be thieves, adding there are regular complaints of thefts from the shops on the beach and this could have been a case of mistaken identity. A probe has been launched and the hunt is for others, said the police.

