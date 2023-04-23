81-yr-old woman murdered at home, gold stolen at her home in Chennai's Adambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 81-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Adambakkam on Friday. The assailants escaped with 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery, said the police. The deceased was identified as H Sivagami Sundari from Thillai Ganga Nagar in Adambakkam. Police said Sundari stayed with her son H Sriram and daughter-in-law, S Banu in the same house. While Sriram works in a private company in Pallavaram, Banu works in LIC, said the police. “Usually when the couple leaves for work, they lock the door and each of them carries a key to not disturb the elderly woman upon their return,” said a senior police officer.

On Friday, as usual, Banu returned home from work and opened the door and went about the chores. Later, Sriram also came back and he noticed that Sundari was not stepping out of her room. “When he went inside the room, Sundari was lying dead on the bed and things from the cupboard were scattered on the floor,” said the police officer. Based on a complaint, Adambakkam police registered a case. After sifting through CCTV footage, police said, an unidentified man knocked on the doors of the house at around 11 am. He was carrying an umbrella.

“We suspect the elderly woman opened the door and the man attacked Sundari. He had also locked the door using the key and left,” said the police officer. A sniffer dog ran for a distance and stopped, said the police. Hunt is on to nab him.

