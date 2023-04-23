Home Cities Chennai

81-yr-old woman murdered at home, gold stolen at her home in Chennai's Adambakkam

On Friday, as usual, Banu returned home from work and opened the door and went about the chores. Later, Sriram also came back and he noticed that Sundari was not stepping out of her room.

Published: 23rd April 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police suspect a man carrying an umbrella was behind the murder. A hunt is on to nab him. (Photo | Express)

Police suspect a man carrying an umbrella was behind the murder. A hunt is on to nab him. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 81-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Adambakkam on Friday. The assailants escaped with 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery, said the police. The deceased was identified as H Sivagami Sundari from Thillai Ganga Nagar in Adambakkam. Police said Sundari stayed with her son H Sriram and daughter-in-law, S Banu in the same house. While Sriram works in a private company in Pallavaram, Banu works in LIC, said the police. “Usually when the couple leaves for work, they lock the door and each of them carries a key to not disturb the elderly woman upon their return,” said a senior police officer.

On Friday, as usual, Banu returned home from work and opened the door and went about the chores. Later, Sriram also came back and he noticed that Sundari was not stepping out of her room. “When he went inside the room, Sundari was lying dead on the bed and things from the cupboard were scattered on the floor,” said the police officer. Based on a complaint, Adambakkam police registered a case. After sifting through CCTV footage, police said, an unidentified man knocked on the doors of the house at around 11 am. He was carrying an umbrella.

“We suspect the elderly woman opened the door and the man attacked Sundari. He had also locked the door using the key and left,” said the police officer. A sniffer dog ran for a distance and stopped, said the police. Hunt is on to nab him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adambakkam Robbery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp