Home Cities Chennai

SETC bus driver loses control, rams bikers at signal, injures eight

Chromepet traffic investigation police and the Tambaram police rescued the driver. A test revealed that the driver was not drunk.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

SETC buses| Express

SETC buses, Image used for representational purpose only.| Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Eight people were injured after an SETC bus rammed six two-wheelers near Tambaram on Sunday night. An irate crowd allegedly attacked the driver, said the police.

The injured are Vetrivel (50), Bhubaneshwari (48), Balachandran (40), Lakshmi (64) and RS Mani (68), along with three pedestrians who escaped with minor injuries. A total of six bikes were damaged in the incident. The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital, where their condition is stable, the police said.

On Sunday night, the SETC Express was heading towards Tambaram from Koyembedu. While nearing a junction near a hospital, the signal turned and two-wheelers and pedestrians from the other side started crossing the road. The driver allegedly lost control of the bus and rammed the bike riders. While most of them left their bikes and ran for safety, eight people were injured. When the bus finally came to a halt, people pulled out the driver and assaulted him.

Chromepet traffic investigation police and the Tambaram police rescued the driver. A test revealed that the driver was not drunk. Chromepet traffic investigation police registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SETC Tambaram bus Accident
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp