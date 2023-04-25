SETC bus driver loses control, rams bikers at signal, injures eight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight people were injured after an SETC bus rammed six two-wheelers near Tambaram on Sunday night. An irate crowd allegedly attacked the driver, said the police.

The injured are Vetrivel (50), Bhubaneshwari (48), Balachandran (40), Lakshmi (64) and RS Mani (68), along with three pedestrians who escaped with minor injuries. A total of six bikes were damaged in the incident. The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital, where their condition is stable, the police said.

On Sunday night, the SETC Express was heading towards Tambaram from Koyembedu. While nearing a junction near a hospital, the signal turned and two-wheelers and pedestrians from the other side started crossing the road. The driver allegedly lost control of the bus and rammed the bike riders. While most of them left their bikes and ran for safety, eight people were injured. When the bus finally came to a halt, people pulled out the driver and assaulted him.

Chromepet traffic investigation police and the Tambaram police rescued the driver. A test revealed that the driver was not drunk. Chromepet traffic investigation police registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

