Classical singer Puvanur Ramamurthy remembered

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The annual day event in remembrance of the 96th birth anniversary of Puvanur N Ramamurthy, a classical singer par excellence at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on April 22 began in the right earnest with a prayer song from his granddaughter, Nandini Viswanathan.

The gracious presence of danseuse and yesteryear tinsel star Vyjayanthimala Bali lent an aura of charm and pepped up the artistes. Dramatist CV Chandramohan emceed the event in his inimitable style supplying the viewers with anecdotes.

In his welcome address, Ramamurthy’s son R Viswanathan brought to light the initiatives of Puvanur Legacy Trust by way of rewarding and recognising the young promising talents and setting a platform for the established ones in the art world.

The chief guest of the event was Trichur C Narendran, retired All India Radio Artist and special guest of honour, Madrimangalam Swaminathan and PN Muralidharan, secretary, Chennai Fine Arts, presided over the event.

Senior vidwan Radhakrishnan Ramesh, senior disciple of Karaikudi R Mani, was awarded Paramananda Nadha Rakshaka and the young talents Girijashankar Sundaresan received Lavanya Gayaka Nipuna, Vijay M received Lavanya Sruthi Nipuna and Kishore Ramesh received Lavanya Laya Nipuna.

All the special guests of honour recounted the meritorious functioning of the Trust and the noble initiatives going a long way to encourage emerging talents by way of giving a platform and recognising their efforts with awards and accolades.

The young rewarded team came up with a well-orchestrated music concert and befittingly chose the popular songs of the music wizard, GN Balasubramaniam. GNB was known for his repertoire of varnams, kritis and tillanas, having introduced several new ragas like Shiva Shakti, Amruta Behag, Saranga Tarangini besides Gavati, a Hindustani raga.

It was heartening to see the talent bank trying their might to do justice to those ragas and explain the meaning to the discerning section of the audience.

