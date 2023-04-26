Home Cities Chennai

Manja thread slits neck of biker in Chennai

A stray manja thread (kite string) caused injuries to the neck and fingers of a bike rider and his friend who was riding pillion, at Vijayaraghava Road in T Nagar on Monday night.

Published: 26th April 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

kite strings

A man preparing kite strings. Image used for representational purpose | AP AP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A stray manja thread (kite string) caused injuries to the neck and fingers of a bike rider and his friend who was riding a pillion, at Vijayaraghava Road in T Nagar on Monday night. The police said bike rider Nikki Saran (34) a resident of Ekkattuthangal near Guindy, is employed in a private mobile showroom and pillion rider Vandana (33) is employed in a software company.

A senior police officer said, “Saran and Vandana were returning home when they stray manja thread slit his throat. He suffered a deep gash as a result. Unable to control the bike, Saran and Vandana fell on the road. As Saran was screaming for help, Vandana tried to remove the manja from around his neck. In the process, she suffered cut injuries to her hands.

Onlookers rushed them to a private hospital. On information, a team led by Pondy Bazaar inspector Kannan visited the hospital and recorded their statements. The investigation officer, quoting the doctors, said Saran is stable.

The police personnel have been conducting surprise checks at shops selling manja thread and kites in Teynampet and Pondy Bazaar. The team collected a sample of the manja thread that injured Saran and Vandana and is trying to trace the vendor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kite string bike rider
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp