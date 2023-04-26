Manja thread slits neck of biker in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A stray manja thread (kite string) caused injuries to the neck and fingers of a bike rider and his friend who was riding a pillion, at Vijayaraghava Road in T Nagar on Monday night. The police said bike rider Nikki Saran (34) a resident of Ekkattuthangal near Guindy, is employed in a private mobile showroom and pillion rider Vandana (33) is employed in a software company.

A senior police officer said, “Saran and Vandana were returning home when they stray manja thread slit his throat. He suffered a deep gash as a result. Unable to control the bike, Saran and Vandana fell on the road. As Saran was screaming for help, Vandana tried to remove the manja from around his neck. In the process, she suffered cut injuries to her hands.

Onlookers rushed them to a private hospital. On information, a team led by Pondy Bazaar inspector Kannan visited the hospital and recorded their statements. The investigation officer, quoting the doctors, said Saran is stable.

The police personnel have been conducting surprise checks at shops selling manja thread and kites in Teynampet and Pondy Bazaar. The team collected a sample of the manja thread that injured Saran and Vandana and is trying to trace the vendor.

