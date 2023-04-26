Your voice matters

Dr Shawn T Joseph By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Voice is the most important part of human communication skills. Even in this era of machine learning and artificial intelligence, the importance of voice has only increased with more people switching to audio and video-based learning and communication. It wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say that so many careers are built on voice.

The brilliance of Marc Antony’s presentation or the sincerity in Martin Luther King Jr’s dream may not have resonated in our minds if the voice and tone were not matched. Voice is important not just to politicians, singers, priests or professionals like teachers, radio and video artists, but it is an integral part of day-to-day survival.

However, how well do we human beings take care of our voice?

World Voice Day is celebrated on April 16 every year to raise global awareness of voice-related problems, diagnosis and treatment.

Voice-related disorders are many and most go undiagnosed and uncorrected. They could be the result of overuse or incorrect use of voice, neurological disorders or cancers.

Diagnosis of voice-related diseases can be done by a voice pathologist or an ENT specialist who treats voice-related disorders. In the case of symptoms or signs related to cancer of the voice box, it may make a big difference if you take the opinion of a head and neck cancer specialist. Also, problems with the voice can be due to underlying neurological problems, which would require consultation with a neuro physician.

Many voice-related problems can be treated by a proper clinical and endoscopy assessment of voice-related structures and voice therapy. Learning the correct way of using your voice, adequate voice rest and hydration would be enough to solve simpler issues.

The presence of small swellings on the vocal cord such as cysts and polyps could also lead to problems. These can be corrected through relatively simple procedures such as endoscopic excision.

Early vocal cord cancers and pre-malignant conditions of vocal cords can also be treated with endoscopic surgery in a single day. In today’s medical world, many of these do not require separate procedures for diagnosis like biopsy and treatment.

The diagnosis and clearance of early vocal cord cancer can be confirmed on many occasions during the same procedure using technology like carbon dioxide laser and frozen section.

Some cases of voice box cancer may require treatment using radiation therapy and chemotherapy while advanced cases may need complete surgical removal of the voice box. In all cases of suspected cancer, it is important that your doctor takes a decision after discussing your case in a multidisciplinary tumour board.

Voice symptoms can also be due to underlying neuromuscular disorders, which may need treatment with medicines, voice therapy or in some cases injection. These conditions would also benefit from multidisciplinary assessment and treatment planning by your medical team.

Causes of hoarseness of voice

Overuse, incorrect use or abuse of voice

Upper respiratory infections like common cold

Infections or inflammation of voice box

Laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), is when your stomach acids move up to the level of your voice box to cause inflammation there. This can happen in people with heartburn

Vocal nodules, cysts and polyps, haemorrhage

Vocal fold paralysis

Neurological diseases and disorders

Cancer of the voice box

Muscle tension

How can you take careof your voice?

Quit smoking. Stay away from second-hand smoke.

Avoid alcohol and other fluids that dehydrate your body

Drink plenty of water

Avoid spicy foods

Avoid shouting

Avoid the use of voice for too long

When should you consult a doctor?

Difficulty in breathing

Pain when speaking

Pain when swallowing

Coughing up blood

Difficulty in swallowing

A lump in your neck

No voice at all for more than a few days

Change in voice lasting more than 1-2 weeks

Coughing while eating or drinking

Blood in the sputum

Treatment for vocal cord cancer

Endoscopic carbon dioxide laser treatment

Radiation therapy

Chemoradiation therapy

Open surgery

Voice rehabilitation procedures and therapy after surgery

The writer is the director of Institute of Head and Neck Sciences and a senior consultant of surgical oncology, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi

