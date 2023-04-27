In a bid to avoid hitting auto, MTC bus rams wall in Chennai; seven passengers injured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven passengers were injured when an MTC bus met with an accident on ICF Road on Wednesday.

According to police, an autorickshaw suddenly cut the path of the bus and to avoid hitting it, the bus driver swerved, lost control and rammed a wall. The MTC bus with route number 35 was plying between Korattur and Broadway.

“The incident took place at 8 am when the bus was on Ice House Road. The autorickshaw suddenly appeared out of nowhere and the bus driver lost control and hit a wall and ended up on the median,” said a senior police officer.

Seven bus passengers suffered injuries and they were taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Korattur traffic police registered a case. The bus was removed with the help of a crane.

