Home Cities Chennai

32-year-old earthmover operator in Tamil Nadu loses Rs 4.5 lakh in fake car promise, kills self

Upset over being cheated by an online ‘jackpot’ which promised him a car worth Rs 20 lakh, a 32-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Upset over being cheated by an online ‘jackpot’ which promised him a car worth Rs 20 lakh, a 32-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as S Saravanan from Thimmavaram village. Police said Saravanan was working as an earthmover operator. In the second week of March, Saravanan received a phone call.

“The person on the other end of the call had claimed that they were representatives of an online clothing website. He said Saravanan had won a car worth Rs 20 lakh by random lot selection,” said the police. 
The person then asked Saravanan to send Rs 4.5 lakh to receive the car.

Saravanan transferred the money in five transactions through Gpay. In the first week of April, the number that contacted Saravanan was not reachable. Realising he had been conned, Saravanan complained to the cyber cell in Kancheepuram on April 16. However, on Wednesday Saravanan’s father Shanmugam who returned home after work found him dead. Chengalpattu Town police registered a case and an investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

VCK functionary murdered, six held
Chennai: A 40-year-old VCK functionary was murdered in K K Nagar on Thursday morning. Police arrested six suspects. The arrested accused are A Rakesh (34), R Dhanasekaran (42), V Senthil Kumar (30), M Udayakumar (40), K Dineshrajan (23), and P Mohanraj (35). The deceased Mundakutty Ramesh (40) from Bharathidasan Colony in K K Nagar is an ‘A’ category rowdy in the police files. On Thursday at around 7.50 am, Ramesh had gone to the nearby tea shop. “Two men in a car stopped near the tea shop, and attacked Ramesh with machetes and fled,” said the police. A team from MGR Nagar police station reached the spot and sent his body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.  ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online jackpot
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp