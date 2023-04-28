32-year-old earthmover operator in Tamil Nadu loses Rs 4.5 lakh in fake car promise, kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upset over being cheated by an online ‘jackpot’ which promised him a car worth Rs 20 lakh, a 32-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as S Saravanan from Thimmavaram village. Police said Saravanan was working as an earthmover operator. In the second week of March, Saravanan received a phone call.

“The person on the other end of the call had claimed that they were representatives of an online clothing website. He said Saravanan had won a car worth Rs 20 lakh by random lot selection,” said the police.

The person then asked Saravanan to send Rs 4.5 lakh to receive the car.

Saravanan transferred the money in five transactions through Gpay. In the first week of April, the number that contacted Saravanan was not reachable. Realising he had been conned, Saravanan complained to the cyber cell in Kancheepuram on April 16. However, on Wednesday Saravanan’s father Shanmugam who returned home after work found him dead. Chengalpattu Town police registered a case and an investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

VCK functionary murdered, six held

Chennai: A 40-year-old VCK functionary was murdered in K K Nagar on Thursday morning. Police arrested six suspects. The arrested accused are A Rakesh (34), R Dhanasekaran (42), V Senthil Kumar (30), M Udayakumar (40), K Dineshrajan (23), and P Mohanraj (35). The deceased Mundakutty Ramesh (40) from Bharathidasan Colony in K K Nagar is an ‘A’ category rowdy in the police files. On Thursday at around 7.50 am, Ramesh had gone to the nearby tea shop. “Two men in a car stopped near the tea shop, and attacked Ramesh with machetes and fled,” said the police. A team from MGR Nagar police station reached the spot and sent his body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. ENS

