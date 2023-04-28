Home Cities Chennai

Body of missing woman found in lake in Kancheepuram, boyfriend arrested

The victim was identified as A Sheeba of Elakkai Mangalam village in Walajabad. She was working at a factory in Kunnavakkam, said the police.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

After Sheeba did not return from work on the night of April 24, her family approached police to file a complaint, but alleged that the latter refused | Express

After Sheeba did not return from work on the night of April 24, her family approached police to file a complaint, but alleged that the latter refused | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The body of a 24-year-old woman, who went missing three days ago, was found in a lake near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Thursday. Her boyfriend, Samuel (26), who confessed to killing her has been arrested, said Oragadam police.

The victim was identified as A Sheeba of Elakkai Mangalam village in Walajabad. She was working at a factory in Kunnavakkam, said the police. On April 24, Sheeba who went to work did not return home in the evening. Her brother went to complain to Oragadam police; however, the police refused to file a complaint, the family alleged.

On Tuesday morning, the family along with the villagers met Kancheepuram SP and officials at the collectorate, after which a missing person case was registered. “We traced the call details of Sheeba and zeroed in on Samuel, a cab driver by profession, just as he was attempting to leave town. During an inquiry, he confessed to killing Sheeba, said a senior police officer.

They were in a relationship for about four years. While Samuel, who was allegedly also in a relationship with another woman, wanted to end their relationship, Sheeba wanted to get married, said a police officer. “Sheeba had allegedly claimed that she was pregnant. So, on Monday, Samuel picked her up from work and went to a hospital for a checkup, where he learnt she was not pregnant. This angered Samuel and he had an argument with Sheeba and he murdered her,” said the police. Samuel was produced in court and was remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missing woman Woman death
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp