Body of missing woman found in lake in Kancheepuram, boyfriend arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a 24-year-old woman, who went missing three days ago, was found in a lake near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Thursday. Her boyfriend, Samuel (26), who confessed to killing her has been arrested, said Oragadam police.

The victim was identified as A Sheeba of Elakkai Mangalam village in Walajabad. She was working at a factory in Kunnavakkam, said the police. On April 24, Sheeba who went to work did not return home in the evening. Her brother went to complain to Oragadam police; however, the police refused to file a complaint, the family alleged.

On Tuesday morning, the family along with the villagers met Kancheepuram SP and officials at the collectorate, after which a missing person case was registered. “We traced the call details of Sheeba and zeroed in on Samuel, a cab driver by profession, just as he was attempting to leave town. During an inquiry, he confessed to killing Sheeba, said a senior police officer.

They were in a relationship for about four years. While Samuel, who was allegedly also in a relationship with another woman, wanted to end their relationship, Sheeba wanted to get married, said a police officer. “Sheeba had allegedly claimed that she was pregnant. So, on Monday, Samuel picked her up from work and went to a hospital for a checkup, where he learnt she was not pregnant. This angered Samuel and he had an argument with Sheeba and he murdered her,” said the police. Samuel was produced in court and was remanded in judicial custody.

CHENNAI: The body of a 24-year-old woman, who went missing three days ago, was found in a lake near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Thursday. Her boyfriend, Samuel (26), who confessed to killing her has been arrested, said Oragadam police. The victim was identified as A Sheeba of Elakkai Mangalam village in Walajabad. She was working at a factory in Kunnavakkam, said the police. On April 24, Sheeba who went to work did not return home in the evening. Her brother went to complain to Oragadam police; however, the police refused to file a complaint, the family alleged. On Tuesday morning, the family along with the villagers met Kancheepuram SP and officials at the collectorate, after which a missing person case was registered. “We traced the call details of Sheeba and zeroed in on Samuel, a cab driver by profession, just as he was attempting to leave town. During an inquiry, he confessed to killing Sheeba, said a senior police officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They were in a relationship for about four years. While Samuel, who was allegedly also in a relationship with another woman, wanted to end their relationship, Sheeba wanted to get married, said a police officer. “Sheeba had allegedly claimed that she was pregnant. So, on Monday, Samuel picked her up from work and went to a hospital for a checkup, where he learnt she was not pregnant. This angered Samuel and he had an argument with Sheeba and he murdered her,” said the police. Samuel was produced in court and was remanded in judicial custody.