Andhra man kills wife, buries body at farm in Tiruvallur

In March, Dharmaiah, brought his wife and son here and stayed at the grove belonging to Kesavan, said the police. 

Published: 29th April 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Police are on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who killed his wife, buried her body in a mango grove in Tiruvallur district where he worked as a security guard, and fled with his three-year-old son. Police said he fled in the bike of the grove owner.

The deceased was identified as D Lakshmi (23) from Andhra Pradesh. Police said her husband S Dharmaiah (25), also from Andhra Pradesh, was working as a security guard in a mango grove in Madharpakkam. In March, Dharmaiah, brought his wife and son here and stayed at the grove belonging to Kesavan, said the police. 

“On April 23, Dharmaiah was seen arguing with his wife. Later that day, Kesavan told the workers in the grove that his wife had gone to a relative’s house, about 10 km away. Dharmaiah asked Kesavan to lend his motorbike, to bring her back,” said the police officer.

When Dharmaiah did not return until the next day, Kesavan and his friend went to Dharmaiah’s village in Andhra Pradesh. “His relatives told Kesavan that Dharmaiah had come with his son. While boozing with a relative later in the day, Dharmaiah allegedly confessed to killing his wife and burying her body in the grove. When the relatives questioned him, he left in a hurry,” said a senior police officer.

Kesavan returned to the groove. He noticed a heap of sand with bugs and flies and informed the police. Pathirvedu police, in the presence of Gummidipoondi tahsildar, recovered the body of Lakshmi on Friday morning. A case was registered and the body was sent to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem.

