Aarudhra scam: Seven men who lost money kidnap former employee, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested seven people for allegedly kidnapping a 37-year-old man, who worked for the Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited, which cheated several people to the tune of `2,438 crore. The arrested accused were former investors, said the police.

The kidnap victim was identified as A Senthilkumar, from Ariyalur district. Senthilkumar who worked as a driver in the Aminjikarai branch was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case against the staff and agents of the company.

“Two months ago, Senthilkumar came out on bail. He was mandated to sign at the court once a fortnight. On learning about his release, several investors who had lost money hatched a plan to kidnap him,” said a senior police officer. Senthilkumar was staying with his relative in Koyambedu.

“On the afternoon of July 28 when Senthilkumar was walking on the Semathamman Nagar, a seven-member in a car and an autorickshaw was kidnapped after an argument. Later, they contacted Senthilkumar’s mother Kala and demanded `15 lakh as ransom,” said a police officer.

Sources said Kala transferred `1 lakh to the gang after which they dropped off Senthilkumar at the Porur tollgate on July 29. Based on the complaint from Kala, Koyambedu police registered a case and arrested V Ajithkumar (27), K Selvam (38), M Manikandan (27), S Saravanan (27), G Vignesh (25), C Siva (31) and R Balaji (27). Selvam, Manikandan and Vignesh had invested `4 lakh, `3 lakh and `8 lakh respectively based on the recommendation from Senthilkumar and they decided to extort money after his release from jail, said the police.

