Krishnotsav: A stride highlighting the unknown reality

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A scintillating fusion of dance, drama and music all infused together under the realm of Krishnotsav, a magnificent musical display of Lord Shri Krishna’s life, organised by the Friends of Tribal Society (FTS), Chennai Chapter, an NGO that focuses on education for tribals, rural children, and villagers at The Music Academy, on Sunday. The production witnessed a massive array of performers, breathing life into the ancient tales of Krishna and his leelas, all adorned by beautiful dances and dialogues, capturing the beauty of the tales.

Depicting an epic

Effortlessly blending multiple dance forms were 45 accomplished artistes as they delved deep into the epic stories of Krishna. As the lights gently dimmed, a tangible sense of anticipation filled the air, and the joyful chitter-chatter of newfound friends reverberated throughout the entire auditorium. The visible excitement was contagious, setting the stage for the memorable and enchanting experience that laid ahead.

The event began with a performance of Hanuman Chalisa, where the audience was transported into a land of magical mystery. Following this, stories about Krishna’s leelas began unravelling as the dancers stepped onto the stage in magnificent costumes and eye-catching jewellery, with vibrant props, ready to transport us to a mystical universe.

Through flawless lighting, elaborate dialogues, and intricate dance movements, Krishnotsav depicted harmony, where the lead dancers embodied the personas of Krishna and Radha. With finesse and grace, they brought to life the playful and mischievous nature of Krishna, along with portraying his unwavering courage as portrayed in the Mahabharata. The seamless portrayal of these characters left the audience in awe, immersed in the enchanting world of the dance drama.

For an inclusive tomorrow

Spearheading a programme for empowering the rural regions of the state is Friends of Tribal Society, affiliated to Ekal Abhiyan, whose focus lies in educating the villagers and providing them with access to healthcare facilities. Praveen Tatia, president of FTS Chennai Chapter, says, “We have around 800 single-teacher schools in Tamil Nadu with approximately 25–30 students attending each. Our primary objective is to ensure that students are given equal opportunity to get educated and to excel academically and professionally.” With a strong commitment to uplift the lives of those in need, this organisation strives to create a brighter future for rural communities.

FTS has been diligently making appreciable efforts all across the country, ensuring that their work doesn’t go unnoticed. Krishnotsav was organised to acknowledge their sponsors and donors, highlighting FTS’s tireless commitment to creating a significant societal impact. Shiv Kumar Goenka, chairman of FTS, Chennai Chapter, emphasises the responsibility of corporate and business professionals to empower our fellow villagers through FTS, thereby advancing the local economy.

Much like Krishna’s positive influence on society, FTS and their endeavours share a similar goal. As the evening approached its end, the spectators left with hearts filled with gratitude for being part of this noble cause and experiencing the enchanting world of Krishna and his remarkable deeds.

